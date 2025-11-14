Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips $COP

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

