Olympiad Research LP Makes New $242,000 Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. EWA LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $144.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,423,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,486,462. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

