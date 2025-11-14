Olympiad Research LP Sells 877 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Olympiad Research LP decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,246,000 after buying an additional 172,121 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 847,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after acquiring an additional 494,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,521,000 after acquiring an additional 398,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $269.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.84. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

