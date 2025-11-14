Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Stock Position Reduced by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $39,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.34. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $211.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.29.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

