Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 254 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $76,187,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 26,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 41,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $650.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $667.67 and its 200 day moving average is $705.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.