Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $125.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $620,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 76.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $658,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.