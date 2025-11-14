Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average of $169.66. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.