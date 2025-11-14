Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.