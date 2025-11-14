Davies Financial Advisors Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

