Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 617,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.