Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,736 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.