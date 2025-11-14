Oak Harvest Investment Services Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $86.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.