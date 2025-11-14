KBC Group NV Sells 52,312 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 52,312 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,512,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CVS Health by 23.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,880,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,672,000 after acquiring an additional 728,036 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 415.8% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,861 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $3,324,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 208.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

