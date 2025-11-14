Fiera Capital Corp Buys 13,616 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $113.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

