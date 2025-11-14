Cummins Inc. $CMI Stake Cut by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. This trade represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,127 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,030. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.93.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $467.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.79. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $484.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

