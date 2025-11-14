3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. Approximately 7,001,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,335,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Several brokerages have issued reports on III. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,816.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,156.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,135.13. The company has a market capitalization of £32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

In other 3i Group news, insider Simon Borrows bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,367 per share, for a total transaction of £1,010,100. Insiders have bought 30,007 shares of company stock valued at $101,039,647 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

