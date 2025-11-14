Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $669,000 in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $640,333,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 29.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,519 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Corteva by 4,769.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 1,769,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,251,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,615,000 after buying an additional 1,290,009 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Get Our Latest Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.