5,087 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.85.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPG opened at $183.55 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.32. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $36,260.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,532.20. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

