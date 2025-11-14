Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $719,000 in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.