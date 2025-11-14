SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Fairfield University lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 474,631 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 419,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspetuck Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

