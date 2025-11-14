SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW is Wrapmanager Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Fairfield University lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 474,631 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 419,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspetuck Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $43.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

