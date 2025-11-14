368 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA Bought by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $555.11 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $498.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

