Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $173.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.