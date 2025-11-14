WP Advisors LLC Sells 1,458 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $440,535,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $353,596,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,256,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,691,000 after buying an additional 3,545,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after buying an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.74%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.