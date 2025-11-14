Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 181,670 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This trade represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.44 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 4.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.