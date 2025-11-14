Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Issues Earnings Results

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TSE ONC opened at C$14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

