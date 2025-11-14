Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Smart Powerr Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CREG opened at $1.36 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CREG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Smart Powerr to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Smart Powerr presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

