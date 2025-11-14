SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $382.87 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $361.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

