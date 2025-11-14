Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,970 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a market cap of $345.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 150,489 shares of company stock worth $23,529,864 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile



Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

