Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $962,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after purchasing an additional 249,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,841,000 after buying an additional 384,971 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,846,000 after buying an additional 114,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,039,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $144.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.97. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.07.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $162.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $211.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

