Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Tesla by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $401.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 267.99, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.60 and its 200 day moving average is $359.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

