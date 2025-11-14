35,312 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

