Ignite Planners LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,394,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,120,794,000 after purchasing an additional 537,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.93.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

