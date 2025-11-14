191,959 Shares in The Mosaic Company $MOS Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 191,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 20.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 606.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,389,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Mosaic stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.80%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

