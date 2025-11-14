Kane Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Kane Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,760 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

