Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,004 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

