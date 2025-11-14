FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PVLA Issued By HC Wainwright

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palvella Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palvella Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Palvella Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PVLA opened at $80.50 on Friday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $890.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of -0.05.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,002,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 690,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

