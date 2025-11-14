General Motors Company $GM Stock Position Lifted by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 1.0% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova raised its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,033 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,547.07. This trade represents a 66.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Tigress Financial upped their price target on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Argus set a $78.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

