1,754 Shares in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Snowflake makes up 0.6% of Olympiad Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $257.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Stephens began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

