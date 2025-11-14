Mittelman Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Mittelman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,238,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,742 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,469,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,884 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

