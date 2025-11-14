Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc $FERG

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.33, for a total transaction of $145,033.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,191.62. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.75.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $242.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.73. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $256.93.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

