Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires New Stake in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in CAVA Group by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CAVA shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 price objective on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cfra Research upgraded CAVA Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $48.20 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

