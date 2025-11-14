Trustco Bank Corp N Y Takes $264,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Trustco Bank Corp N Y bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,481,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TRV opened at $287.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.23 and a 1-year high of $290.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.06 and a 200 day moving average of $269.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $313.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

