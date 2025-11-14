Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Blackstone by 104.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total value of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,565,543 shares of company stock valued at $69,050,139. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $139.44 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $178.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

