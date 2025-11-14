Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $7.39 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for about 7.2% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $304.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $316.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.21.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

