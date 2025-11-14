Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.250-5.450 EPS.

Spire Stock Down 1.6%

SR stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Spire by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire by 24.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

