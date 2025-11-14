Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 102.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after buying an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after acquiring an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 41.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,129,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,422,000 after purchasing an additional 918,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 816,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

DLR stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.10%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

