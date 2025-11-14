Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.89 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGEI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 102.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy during the third quarter worth $81,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

