PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.51 million.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY Group stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.46. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLBY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 7,468.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in PLBY Group by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PLBY Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 192.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 81,792 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.