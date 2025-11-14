Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,587 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LMT opened at $455.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $561.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.17 and its 200-day moving average is $467.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

