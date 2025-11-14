Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock opened at $269.98 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.84.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.